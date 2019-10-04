Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is making its way to Broadway this year, and cast and crew made an appearance at New York Comic Con this week to preview the show. It just so happens that Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in all eight of the Harry Potter movies, was also in attendance to promote his new series, Servant. So when the actor sat down with ET, we had to touch base on all things Cursed Child.

"I saw it in London a few years ago. It's incredible! It's quite a strange, out-of-body experience to see," Grint told ET's Leanne Aguilera. Would he ever consider taking on a part in the production? "I mean, never say never! It's a great story. It's kind of a genius extension of those characters. But I don't know. I haven't really thought about that."

As it turns out, Servant has its own connection to the Wizarding World. The Apple TV+ thriller hails from creator Tony Basgallop (BBC's Hotel Babylon) and M. Night Shyamalan, the latter of whom almost worked with Grint more than a decade prior.

"I learned quite recently he nearly directed one of the Harry Potter films," he revealed. "The second one, possibly. I've always been a huge fan. I think he's just an absolute master of the genre. And he's just such a nice, sweet guy. That was kind of the big pull for me."

Now, Shyamalan is coming to TV -- or, whatever Apple device you're watching on -- with Servant, a half-hour thriller that has been largely shrouded in secrecy. When asked what the cast can tease about their show, they answered in unison: "Nothing."

"It's a couple in crisis," Lauren Ambrose eventually conceded. "They have a trauma that happens, and it's exploring how they deal with grief. It all takes place in one location; it's all in this one Brownstone in Philadelphia...That lends it this intensity because we're all trapped inside this house."

Ambrose and Toby Kebbell star as Dorothy and Sean Turner. She's a mother and local news reporter who, as Ambrose puts it, "is dealing with this trauma in the most bizarre way." Grint plays Julian, Dorothy's "brash" younger brother. "Then we have this visitor come," Ambrose added. "And [she] really changes their lives and shifts the energies."

That would be Leanne, played by Game of Thrones' Nell Tiger Free. Leanne is hired by the Turners and, the actress says, "She's very mysterious. You sort of toy with the question of, 'Is she good or is she evil?' That's the question we're posing to the audience: Who do you think she is, what do you think she is, why is she here?"

Servant premieres on Apple TV+ on Nov. 28.

