Russell Simmons is speaking out against Oprah Winfrey.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the 62-year-old record executive slammed Winfrey for her recently announced Apple TV+ documentary, which is set to debut next year.

While not much is known about Winfrey's project, the streaming service described it as being about "assault and abuse by a notable figure in the music industry." Though the subject's name has not been announced, The Los Angeles Times reported that the documentary will follow Drew Dixon, who, in 2017, alleged to The New York Times that Simmons raped her in 1995. Simmons denied the allegations against him.

"Dearest OPRAH,you have been a shining light to my family and my community. Contributing so much to my life that I couldn’t list a fraction of it in this blog. I have given you the gift of meditation and the groundbreaking book 'THE POWER OF NOW' we bonded to say the least," Simmons began his lengthy Instagram post. "This is why it’s so troubling that you choose me to single out in your recent documentry [sic]."

"I have already admitted to being a playboy more (appropriately titled today 'womanizer') sleeping with and putting myself in more compromising situations than almost any man I know. Not 8 or 14 thousand like Warren Beatty or Wilt Chamberlain, but still an embarrassing number," he continued. "So many that some could reinterpret or reimagine a different recollection of the same experiences."

According to Simmons, producers of the upcoming documentary told him that it will "focus ONLY on three hand chosen women."

"I have refused to get in the mud with any accusers, but let’s acknowledge what i have shared. I have taken and passed nine 3-hour lie detector tests (taken for my daughters), that these stories have been passed on by CNN, NBC, BUZZFEED, NY POST, NY MAG, AND OTHERS," he wrote. "Now that you have reviewed the facts and you SHOULD have learned what I know; that these stories are UNUSABLE and that 'hurt people hurt people.'"

His post, Simmons wrote, was prompted by receiving "a call from an old girlfriend from the early 1980s which means that they are using my words/evidence against me and their COMMITMENT / (all of the claims are 25 to 40 years old)"

Simmons went on to claim that, though "it is impossible to prove what happened 40 years ago," he has "proof... of what didn’t happen" including "signed letters from their own parents, siblings, roommates, band members, interns, and in the case of 2 of your 3 accusers, their own words in their books."

"Shocking how many people have misused this important powerful revolution for relevance and money. Maybe you should name your documentary 'FLAVOR OF LOVE'!?" Simmons continued. "In closing, I am guilty of exploiting, supporting, and making the soundtrack for a grossly unequal society, but i have never been violent or forced myself on anyone."

He concluded, "Still I am here to help support a necessary shift in power and consciousness. Let us get to work on uplifting humanity and put this moment and old narrative behind."

In a statement to ET via his rep, Simmons said, "I love Oprah and know her intentions are good. We live in a highly polarized society where innocence or guilt is determined based on each individual’s pain bodies. I guess she believes I’m guilty. God bless her."

50 Cent came out in support of Simmons prior to his Instagram post, referencing Winfrey's past interviews with Michael Jackson's accusers, as well as her best friend, Gayle King's, coverage of the R. Kelly accusations.

"I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men. No Harvey Weinstein, No [Jeffrey] Epstein, just Micheal [sic] jackson and Russell Simmons this s**t is sad," the rapper wrote. "Gale [sic] hit R Kelly with the death blow documentary."

"Every time I hear Micheal [sic] jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys butts," he continued. "These documentary’s [sic] are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent."

In follow-up posts, 50 Cent questioned if Winfrey "notice[s] how this s**t is playing out," adding he wants "to know why she is only going after her own. When it’s clear the penalties have been far more extreme for African American men."

ET has reached out to reps for Simmons, Winfrey and 50 Cent for comment.

