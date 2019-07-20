The final season of Arrow will include a newcomer to help finish out the show: Russian Doll star Charlie Barnett.



The 31-year-old actor will play John Diggle Jr. -- the son of David Ramsey's John Diggle -- throughout season eight. Barnett’s arrival comes swiftly after Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), Team Arrow’s tech mastermind, exited the show in the emotional season seven finale, raising a lot of questions regarding the show’s future, including the upcoming multishow crossover event. The news arrives just as Arrowverse panels got underway at Comic-Con 2019.

As for how the grown-up Diggle will factor into the superhero show, executive producer Marc Guggenheim teased, "He wears a very specific costume that is not what anyone's expecting."



When the previous season drew to a close, the team once again rescued Star City in both the present and future storylines. This prompted Felicity to consider her relationship with Oliver (Stephen Amell). In the present, the expectant couple made the decision to step away from superhero life, moving to a quiet house in a well-protected, wooded area to start their family. But no sooner had they settled -- and become new parents to their daughter, Mia -- than The Monitor, Mar Novu (LaMonica Garrett), came calling.



Oliver struck a bargain with Mar Novu in the Elseworlds crossover to save the lives of Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kara (Melissa Benoist). But it meant that when Mar Novu came for him, Oliver would have to go. Yet despite the tragic farewell, there's still a ray of hope.



In the future storyline, Felicity is also visited by Mar Novu. He’d come to take her "where there is no return," hinting that she will be reunited with Oliver somewhere in the multiverse.

Additionally, Warner Bros. Television revealed a first look at Supergirl’s new supersuit for the upcoming fifth season. The Krypton native is doing away with her red miniskirt in favor of pants and knee-high red boots.

"I know Stephen and Grant have had new [suits] every year and I was always like, 'Nah, I'm good!'" she told ET at Comic-Con on Saturday. "And the skirt was so iconic and so symbolic and very synonymous with the comic book version …and then we moved to Vancouver and it was cold and rainy. And it feels right. It feels like the right evolution and the right time to do it."

Two newcomers are also joining the series: Veronica Mars alum Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas (aka Acrata) and Game of Thrones star Staz Nair as William, an acclaimed reporter in National City.

But the fresh faces don’t end there. A new villain is joining The Flash. Heroes star Sendhil Ramamurthy is stepping into a recurring role as Bloodwork.

