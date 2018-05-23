Ryan Murphy's '9-1-1' Casts Ryan Guzman for Season 2

9-1-1 is answering the call.

The Boy Next Door and Heroes Reborn star Ryan Guzman is joining the cast of Ryan Murphy's first responder procedural drama for the second season, Fox announced Wednesday. Guzman is the latest new addition to the series, following Jennifer Love Hewitt's casting earlier this month as a 9-1-1 operator.

In the series, the 30-year-old actor will play a firefighter, currently without a name, who joins the firehouse led by Peter Krause's Captain Bobby Nash.

Guzman should be familiar to audiences, as he played Jennifer Lopez's lover in the 2015 thriller The Boy Next Door and starred in two installments of the Step Up franchise. On the small screen, he had meaty roles on Pretty Little Liars and Heroes Reborn.

Fox issued a quick season two renewal less than two weeks after its January debut. The action-packed series also stars Angela Bassett, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar.

ET was with Love Hewitt last week at the Fox Upfront red carpet, where she opened up about returning to television as a series regular on 9-1-1, three years after her one-season stint on Criminal Minds. She will play the juicy part of Maddie Buckley, a 9-1-1 operator who is the sister of firefighter Evan "Buck" Buckley (Stark). Connie Britton, who played 9-1-1 operator Abby, left the series after the first season.

“I really love the show. I genuinely love it; it's just a beautiful show,” Hewitt said. “I love the idea of following the first responders, but I also love really knowing who they are as people and not just sort of seeing the emergency situations.”

“I basically play Buck's sister, and I come in with a very sort of dark, sordid story of my own, and I take sort of safety and solace in being a 911 operator,” she explained. “I am literally buckling my seat belt and waiting to read it all. I have no idea, but I'm excited.”

9-1-1 returns this fall on Fox.

