Ryan O'Neal's Cause of Death Revealed

Ryan O'Neal's cause of death has just been revealed.

According to The Blast, who obtained the actor's death certificate, O'Neal died of congestive heart failure. The outlet also noted that the Love Story star suffered from cardiomyopathy for years. The Mayo Clinic notes cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body, which can lead to heart failure.

O'Neal died at St. John's Medical in Los Angeles, his death certificate shows. There were no other contributing factors that led to his death, and he was buried at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park.

O'Neal, an Oscar-nominated actor known for Paper Moon, Love Story, Peyton Place and more, died on Dec. 8. He was 82.

Ryan's son, Patrick O'Neal, shared the news on his Instagram page, writing heartfelt captions next to three posts, all featuring photos of a sunset.

"So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us," he wrote. "This is very difficult for my wife Summer and I, but I will share some feelings to give you an idea of how great a man he is."

"My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life," he continued. "When I was born in 1967 my dad was already a TV star on Peyton Place. That’s where he met my mom Leigh Taylor-Young, and about 9 months later (give or take a date night or two) I was born. My dad became an international movie star with Love Story at the beginning of the 1970’s, a decade he absolutely crushed by starring in movies like What’s Up, Doc?, Paper Moon, Barry Lyndon, A Bridge Too Far, The Main Event, and The Driver."

"He is a Hollywood legend. Full stop," Patrick added. "The growth spurt of the first name Ryan can be traced back to my dad. That’s a fact. He was Rodney Harrington on Peyton Place 3 days a week (he starred in 500 shows over 5 years) and then of course the name Ryan peaked after Love Story (the film that saved Paramount Studios and earned my dad a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame)."

O'Neal's daughter, Tatum, who won an Oscar starring alongside her father in Paper Moon, also paid tribute to her father. She took to Instagram and shared a video that included a photo montage of the father-daughter duo throughout the years, as well as her own personal thanks.

"Thank you everyone for all your love and support," she said in the clip. "He's in heaven now."

