Hollywood couldn't have scripted it any better. In Welcome to Wrexham's second season, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney see the Welsh football club that they purchased in 2020 triumph, winning their first league title in 45 years, and being promoted to the EFL League Two.

Oh, and also? "The King of England called," Reynolds marvels in the season 2 trailer, which FX and Hulu released on Thursday.

The reality series follows Reynolds and McElhenney's athletic adventure with Wrexham AFC as they've embraced the working class town in North Wales and the passionate Wrexham fans that has cheered on the Red Dragons football team since their founding in 1864.

After a heartbreaking loss in the semi-final at the end of the 2021-22 season, the A-list owners harnessed every bit of their star power and the club's finances to try and bring a title back to Wrexham. And yes, they also got a visit from King Charles III.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds meet King Charles III in 'Welcome to Wrexham' season 2 trailer. FX/YouTube

But there's a tough road ahead, which will play out throughout Wrexham's second season. "If we do not get promoted this year, the club is completely and wholly unsustainable," McElhenney admits.

Watch the full trailer below:

"I look at Wrexham as the most special gift I've ever had in my life," Reynolds shares. "The community is growing in a way that is authentic and real and powerful."

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 premieres Sept. 12 on FX and Hulu.

