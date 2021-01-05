Ryan Reynolds was able to honor fellow Canadian, Alex Trebek, in a beautiful way on Monday's Jeopardy!

The game show is currently airing the last episodes that Trebek recorded before his death in November, and Reynolds' film, Free Guy, was included in the trivia category "The Movies." The actor himself made a cameo on the show and later tweeted about the moment, which was filmed in 2019.

"I'm Ryan Reynolds. In my 2020 movie, Free Guy, I play a bank teller who comes to realize that he's really a NPC, short for this kind of character," Reynolds said on the game show.

Longtime Jeopardy! winner, Brayden Smith, gave the correct response, which was, "What is a nonplayer character?"

After the episode aired, Reynolds tweeted about his moment on Jeopardy!, writing, "It’s an honor (and a little heartbreaking) to be with #AlexTrebek one last time on @Jeopardy."

It’s an honour (and a little heartbreaking) to be with #AlexTrebek one last time on @Jeopardy 🇨🇦 https://t.co/YQ3FDo3n6m — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 5, 2021

Just after news broke of Trebek's death in November, Reynolds also took to social media and shared that he would be on one of the episodes, thanks to the iconic game show host.

"Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle," he tweeted. "He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will."

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020

All this week, Jeopardy! will be airing Trebek's final episodes, which were taped in October. Starting next week, the game show will have guest hosts, starting with Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings.

