Ryan Seacrest is saying goodbye to Live. The 48-year-old media personality hosted a farewell dinner for the staff of Live With Kelly and Ryan, just days before he's set to exit the series after nearly six years.

"There really is no other place in our business like the Live show," Seacrest began his speech at the dinner. "I'm grateful to have been a part [of it] for six years."

Seacrest continued by listing out what he's going to miss about the show, joking that "sharing the bathroom, well, with everyone" makes the list, as does the Halloween show, before admitting of the latter, "That's actually a lie."

He continued by thanking individual staffers including executive producer Michael Gellman, to whom he said, "You've become a dear friend. Thank you for everything you've done to help me succeed over the last six years."

Seacrest then turned his attention to the show's "leader" Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, who will be the new co-host beginning on Monday, April 17.

"My brother, Mark. Congratulations. It's wonderful to go through this process with somebody that I love so much that obviously, I know, knows her better than I know her... ish," Seacrest joked. "But congratulations. I can't wait to watch... or tape it, sleep in and watch. Probably that, but congratulations, Mark."

Seacrest, who's final episode will air Friday, April 14, concluded by thanking the staff "for including me in this group," admitting, "I was nervous when I started."

After Seacrest announced his exit, a source told ET that he had "been contemplating leaving the show for years and has been very conflicted."

"He truly loves working with Kelly and the Live crew. However, with American Idol's upcoming season filming in Los Angeles and other opportunities, he felt leaving the show was the right thing to do," the source said.

As for choosing Consuelos as Seacrest's replacement, the source said the decision "was easy."

"The network and Kelly wanted to avoid her and a new co-host not hitting it off," the source said. "Mark and Kelly have hosted before and it's always gone well with fan reaction."

Consuelos has been open about his excitement over his new gig, telling ET, "It's an honor. It's such an iconic show. That seat next to my wife is such a cherished seat. I consider her the best in the business."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Shares Sweet Message Days Before His 'Live' Announcement This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Live': Ryan Seacrest's Last Day and Mark Consuelos' 1st Day Announced

Kelly Ripa Poses With Ryan Seacrest, Mark Consuelos at 2023 Oscars

Mark Consuelos Returns to 'Live' After Ryan Seacrest Exit News

Related Gallery