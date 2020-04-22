Ryan Seacrest is putting a piece of American Idol history to good use! The 45-year-old longtime host took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that he'll be using the show's original judges' desk during its upcoming at-home, live episodes, which he'll host from California.

"So we're rehearsing for American Idol and this desk... is the original desk that Randy [Jackson], Paula [Abdul] and Simon [Cowell] had," Seacrest said of the table that the original judges sat behind when the show aired on Fox. "It was in my garage, in storage, but I never thought we'd quite use it again. But it's coming in handy for this Sunday!"

In the caption, Seacrest joked that the desk had been in storage "for over three years in case of an emergency."

"The time has come.... @AmericanIdol is going to be HISTORIC on so many levels," he added. "We’re broadcasting from 25 different locations - don’t miss an all-new show this Sunday at 8|7c on ABC!"

After production was halted on Idol last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, ABC announced that the show would return with remote, live episodes beginning on April 26.

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be judging the show from California, while Luke Bryan and Bobby Bones will judge from Nashville, Tennessee.

"I know that we're going to get really creative and you'll just have to be tuning into that creativity that we are probably going to create from our individual homes," Perry said on Facebook Live of Idol's upcoming episodes. "We'll see how this goes."

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

