Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end after 20 seasons -- but does that mean fans will ever see the Kardashian-Jenner crew onscreen again? Ryan Seacrest, who serves as executive producer of the show, dished on the possibility of getting more spinoffs after the family says goodbye to KUWTK.

"I don't know the answer to that. We have not crossed that bridge yet," Seacrest tells ET's Rachel Smith while promoting the iHeartRadio Festival. "I do know that the family is so grateful for having the opportunity at E! and having people ride along with them through relationships, and pregnancies, and separations, and breakups."

"I mean it's pretty cool to see that they have been so vulnerable and open and people have ridden along," he notes.

The family announced KUWTK was ending on Tuesday, in a heartfelt message to fans. The show aired its first episode on Oct. 14, 2007 and has followed the A-list family through their ups and downs, business ventures and romantic entanglements. KUWTK also spawned 12 spinoff series, which followed various members of the family in their separate adventures.

Seacrest, on his end, believes bringing the iconic reality show to an end was a "very hard decision" for the family.

"In talking to the family, this was a very, very hard decision for them to make. I know, even before and after the announcement came out, they were emotional," he shares. "We were trading texts and emails after the announcement, and you look back at 14 years and 20 seasons of a camera in your life and think about that, at some point you're gonna say, 'You know, we did it. We had a great run. We're gonna live with a little more privacy in our lives.' And I think they just felt like now is the time to do it."

The TV personality, meanwhile, also reflected on the family's cultural impact and all that the sisters have accomplished over the last almost 13 years.

"But when you think about this show -- and Kris Jenner and I were speaking of this today -- when you think about how it started and where it went and how it evolved, no one would've ever imagined that," he expressed. "And so I think it was an incredible ride and honestly that family and that franchise, I believe, has changed entertainment forever. And to see what they've built out of a little cable show, the businesses they've all built, is pretty remarkable."

Earlier this week, a source told ET that ending the long-lived reality series was a "mutual decision" for the family, adding there was "no big reason" why the Kardashian-Jenner family chose to do so.

"There was no big reason why the family decided to end KUWTK; it was a mutual decision. The kids who started the show now have their own kids and it’s getting very hard to film all together or get enough footage separately," ET's source shared. "The family is grateful for their time and is happy they have all of these memories filmed for the rest of their lives. The family wanted time to focus more on their family and future projects and the show is a major job that takes up a lot of time."

The source added that rumors of Kris Jenner joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are "not true."

KUWTK will conclude in 2021. For more on the Kardashian-Jenner's decision to end the show, watch below.

The iHeartRadio Festival airs Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 on CBS.

