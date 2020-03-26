Ryan Tedder is getting candid about how coronavirus has affected him and those he loves.

The OneRepublic frontman joined Miley Cyrus on her daily Instagram Live talk show, Bright Minded, on Thursday, where he revealed that two people, including his publicist, tested positive for COVID-19. Tedder, 40, began by sharing how he was on tour right as the flu-like virus was impacting Italy and how they had to cancel their Milan show.

"We couldn't get a sense of how crazy this thing was," Tedder explained. "And then as I'm landing in LAX, a good friend of mine who I'd spent the entire previous night with -- dinner, we shared pizza, we shared food, drinks, hung out -- he was in the hospital. He texted me from the hospital. He's like, 'Mate, I'm so sorry but you need to go straight to a doctor, you need to get tested. I have coronavirus and it sucks. I'm in the hospital.'"

Instagram Live

Tedder also shared that his publicist, whom he was with all day, was also diagnosed with the virus.

"I called my doctor and he said, 'Go straight to your studio. Don't go home, don't see your kids, don't see your wife,'" he recalled. "So the first three days, I was kind of emotional because I had been away from my family for two weeks. And then on the third day, I snapped and I was like, you know what, screw this, let's do live concerts every night for free, let's do a cooking show. I'm going to start quarantine cuisining every night. I love to cook and let's connect with the rest of the world."

"And I swear to God that interacting has kept my sanity. It's just making music and reaching out, just what you're doing, this is what has kept me sane," he added.

Miley Cyrus and 'Hannah Montana' Co-Star Emily Osment Have Virtual Reunion This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Miley Cyrus and 'Hannah Montana' Co-Star Emily Osment Have Virtual Reunion

Tedder, however, did admit that he had a "freak out yesterday," about how long he'd have to stay in quarantine, but then looked at the positive side of things. He figured that during this time, many artists will get even more creative and produce more songs.

He also explained how OneRepublic was supposed to release their fifth studio album, with this week being their deadline to turn it in. He also touched on how their latest single, "Better Days," which was written while in quarantine, has become an unexpected hit and proceeds of the single will benefit MusiCares' COVID-19 relief efforts.

Cyrus, meanwhile, has been keeping busy with her daily Instagram show. Thursday's show also included Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and Mark Ronson. The day before, the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer interviewed Reese Witherspoon, Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha as her special guests.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Cody Simpson Shares Sweet Pic With Miley Cyrus and Her New Pup Bo

Miley Cyrus and Hilary Duff Dish on Being Inspirations For Each Other

Reese Witherspoon Is Shook After Miley Cyrus Reveals Fun Fact About 'Big Little Lies' and 'Hannah Montana'

Miley Cyrus Talks Quarantine with Reese Witherspoon, Hilary Duff, Bebe Rexha and Dua Lipa This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery