Many have called Sacha Baron Cohen a comedic genius, but now he will officially wear the crown. MTV announced Thursday that the Borat star will receive the Comedic Genius Award at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Cohen is only the fourth person to receive the honor, with it previously being awarded to Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart and Melissa McCarthy.

The designation "honors an actor who has made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at large," MTV's press release read.

In addition to receiving this year’s Comedic Genius honor, Baron Cohen is up for three MTV Movie & TV Awards: Best Performance in a Movie for The Trial of the Chicago 7, Best Movie for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and Best Duo with co-star Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

EXCITED to announce that @SachaBaronCohen will be receiving the Comedic Genius Award at the 2021 #MTVAwards!



Join us on Sunday, May 16 at 9p on @MTV to celebrate 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ISmnLxx3VP — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 6, 2021

Leslie Jones will be hosting the awards show, joining the ranks of previous MTV Movie & TV Awards hosts, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and Adam DeVine.

Nikki Glazer is set to host the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony, which will highlight the best in reality television, on May 17.

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live on Sunday, May 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

RELATED CONTENT

Power Couples at 2021 Oscars: Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher & More

Sacha Baron Cohen Calls Out 'All-White' HFPA in Golden Globes Win

Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals Why There Won't Ever Be a 'Borat 3'

Golden Globes 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen | Full Backstage Interview This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery