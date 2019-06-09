Sadie Robertson is a bride-to-be!

The former Duck Dynasty star shared the exciting news with fans and followers on Sunday, posting a sweet clip to social media to show how her boyfriend-turned-fiance, Christian Huff, popped the question.

In the video, Huff carries Robertson out to a sweet set-up in a secluded area, where he has a loveseat set up and a bottle of champagne chilling, before dropping to one knee. The thrilled expression on Robertson's face makes her answer more than clear, even before the couple embrace in excitement.

"I screamed YES," Robertson captioned the clip. "So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good♥️."

Robertson instantly received happy comments and congratulations from friends and fans, including her fellow former Dancing With the Stars competitor Bindi Irwin, who wished the pair, "Love & Light during this extraordinary new chapter of your lives," and current Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who wrote, "Oh my gosh!!! I am so happy for you sweet Sadie!! Blessing for you both!!"

And of course, Sadie's mom, Korie Robertson, was thrilled for the pair, sharing her own sweet slideshow from the happy day.

"Sadie’s getting married!!!!!," the proud mama wrote on her Instagram page. "To the most amazing man, and we are beaming!!! Today was an absolute dream. I love every second of being @legitsadierob mom and can’t wait for @christian_huff to join the fam! ❤️."

