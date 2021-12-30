Sam Asghari Reveals the 'And Just Like That' Role He Auditioned For

It appears Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, loves the Sex and the City franchise as much as she does!

On Wednesday, a day prior to the release of the And Just Like That episode "Tragically Hip," the 27-year-old model and actor took to his Instagram Story to share that he auditioned for a role in the reboot. While the part ultimately went to another actor, Asghari says he read for the role of Travis, the handsome physical therapist that Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) will be working with following her hip surgery.

"Man, I was looking forward to this role for the reboot of Sex and the City, And Just Like That," he said. "Shout out to the dude that got it! It was a dope role."

In the episode, Carrie is quite taken with her physical therapist, who so far only has a few lines. "Carrie, I'm Travis, your physical therapist. Shall we go back?" he asks the leading lady.

Breathlessly, Carrie responds, "Yeah."

In March, Spears took to Instagram to share that the star of SATC, Sarah Jessica Parker, was a person who inspired her.

"These are the women that have truly inspired my life,” Britney wrote amid her conservatorship battle which she later won. "Being away from family and my boyfriend while quarantining was really hard for me but the good thing about social media is we can connect in a different way that helps us feel not alone in this crazy world."

She included a photo of Parker in New York City.

New episodes of And Just Like That stream every Thursday on HBO Max. For more on the series, check out the video below.

