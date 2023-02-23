Sam Claflin is getting candid about life as a single dad. In a new interview with Variety, the Daisy Jones & The Six actor opened up about being in a "really bad place" following his split from Laura Haddock.

"I’d been through quite a lot personally at the time," Claflin, who separated from Haddock in 2019 after six years of marriage, says. "I was in a really bad place. I think I needed to work out a few kinks in my own life, to figure out who I was as this dad on my own in a house outnumbered by two toddlers."

"Then this job coming out the back of that was just the most fun, joyous fresh start," he adds of landing the Amazon Prime series.

While joyous, Claflin said he was "sh*t scared" to take on the role of Billy Dunne, which involved five weeks of musical training.

"I was f**king petrified," Claflin says. "Right from the f**king beginning, sh*t scared. I remember my first guitar lesson, going, 'What the hell? How am I going to be singing whilst doing this, whilst also moving around?'"

Training was extended, however, to a year and a half after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. And while it forced the cast to have their jam sessions over Zoom, Claflin said the extended prep time allowed for the group to really build their chemistry before filming in September 2021.

"They say everything happens for a reason," he says.

In addition to his rigorous musical training, Claflin lost weight for the role.

"If you watch any videos of any musician of that era, they’re all very wiry and not much muscle, Claflin tells the outlet. "Also, Billy’s obviously an addict."

Although he couldn't personally relate to Billy’s struggle with addiction, he said he still found plenty of common ground with the rock star -- specifically his former role as a husband and the fear that comes with becoming a father.

"I was a husband. I’ve been through marriage and the struggle of juggling work, family life, home and being grounded," he shares. "The obstacles he has to overcome, like becoming a dad and the fear or anxiety that brings, feeling like you might fail...His fear of failure is something that I can massively relate to — needing to feel approval and the fear of abandonment. I’ve been through this struggle. And I’m sure the struggle will continue."

Claflin and Haddock announced their split in an August 2019 Instagram post, with the Enola Holmes actor writing at the time, "Laura and I have decided to legally separate. We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another, whilst we continue to raise our family together."

"We won't be commenting on this further. Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time," he continued, signing the post, "Both of us x."

The pair met during an audition for the 2011 film, My Week With Marilyn. They married in July 2013 and welcomed their first child, a son, in 2015. They announced the birth of their daughter in February 2018.

