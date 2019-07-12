Warning: Major spoilers below for "Spider-Man: Far From Home!"

Sam Raimi may not have a hand in the newest Spider-Man canon, but he does have a connection to one of the film's game-changing end credits scenes!

The director, who helmed the Tobey Maguire-starring Spider-Man trilogy, which spanned from 2002-07, sat down with ET's Ash Crossan this week, where he admitted that, while he hasn't yet seen Far From Home, he did give his blessing for J.K. Simmons to reprise his role as J. Jonah Jameson in the mid-credits scene.

"J.K. called me and said, 'Hey, they're talking about reprising my role,'" Raimi recalled. "I said, 'With all my greatest blessings,' 'cause I love Spider-Man and I love J.K. and I'd love to see more of him."

Far From Home director Jon Watts has clarified that the InfoWars-style take on Jameson in the new, Tom Holland-starring Spidey saga is canonically a different character, and admitted to Screen Rant that the hot-headed Daily Bugle boss comes across differently in today's media climate. "What’s really interesting too is that his performance isn’t that far off from the [original]. His look is a little bit less heightened like it was in the Raimi films, but it’s weird that that exaggerated, over-the-top delivery now has some real-world comparisons. The world has changed around his performance to put it in a completely different context, which is kind of fascinating."

Still, Raimi admitted that the effusive fan reaction to the character's return -- in a pivotal scene where he outs Holland's Peter Parker as the man behind the Spider-Man mask -- is "so cool."

The Evil Dead director is currently returning to his horror roots as a producer on Crawl, an Alexandre Aja-directed thriller about a father and daughter who get trapped in their home and hunted by alligators during a Category 5 hurricane.

"It's something we hadn't seen before," producer Craig Flores told Crossan at the film's junket. "No one had really done the Jaws of alligators, and that excited Sam and it excited our director, Alex, who said [that] when I sent him the script, he read the log line and he was like, 'I'm in!'"

Crawl is in theaters today. See more about Far From Home's epic end credits scenes in the video below!

