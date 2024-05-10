Sam Rubin, KTLA Reporter, Dead at 64

Sam Rubin, a beloved TV journalist who was a fixture in Los Angeles and an integral part of KTLA's immensely popular morning show, has died, ET has confirmed. He was 64.

Rubin died on Friday following a heart attack. He reportedly suffered the medical emergency at his home where he went into cardiac arrest. He was rushed to UCLA West Hills and ultimately pronounced dead. KTLA anchor Frank Buckley confirmed the tragedy on the air at the start of the afternoon's broadcast with an emotional tribute.

Buckley added that Rubin's death was sudden, saying "he was here with us yesterday."

In a statement on social media, KTLA shared, "KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam’s family during this difficult time."

Popular tech reporter Rich DeMuro also posted on social media saying he was "in absolute shock." He added, "Morning News in Hollywood will never be the same without you."

TMZ was first to report the tragic news.

Sam Rubin reporting on location. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner

Sam Rubin with his colleagues when KTLA received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 24, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. - Getty

Henry Winkler and Sam Rubin at a gala on Sept. 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. - Getty

According to his bio on KTLA's website, Rubin joined the station in 1991. He was primarily known as an entertainment journalist, earning the coveted Golden Mike Award for best entertainment reporter and multiple Emmy Awards for his entertainment news coverage. He earned top billing from the Los Angeles Press Club and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Southern California Broadcasters Association.

Rubin's reporting wasn't limited to Los Angeles. He often appeared on numerous entertainment news segments around the country and around the world. He was a regular on BBC's TV and radio segments, as well as on Triple M radio and Channel 9 in Australia.

Rubin, also a fixture at red carpet events like the Academy Awards and Golden Globes, was born in San Diego, California, but long considered Los Angeles his home. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in American studies at Occidental College in Los Angeles and he resided in the ritzy neighborhood of Brentwood.

Rubin is survived by his wife, Leslie, and their four children.

RELATED CONTENT: