Whether you want to upgrade your TV setup for watching Super Bowl LVII or all of this year's Oscar-nominated movies, Amazon has a wide selection of Samsung TVs on sale at some of their lowest prices ever. With up to 40% off select models, this week's a great time to save big on a big-screen TV.

Amazon's limited-time sale includes numerous top-of-the-line Samsung TVs. Right now, you can save $1,200 on the 65-inch model of the intensely cinematic Samsung S95B Series OLED 4K TV. Watch the latest movies and TV shows in HDR as they leap off the screen with unimaginable detail and color. With Dolby Atmos built in, you can feel like you’re inside the sound whether you are streaming movies, watching sports or gaming.

Even the newest Samsung Frame TVs with an anti-reflection matte display are marked down. Save up to $1,130 on every size of the Frame TV at Amazon and enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV.

Ahead, shop all of Amazon's best Samsung TV deals available now.

The Best Samsung TV Deals at Amazon

75" Samsung Frame TV (2022) Amazon 75" Samsung Frame TV (2022) Save up to $1,130 on the newest Frame TV model. The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. There's also a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. $2,998 $1,978 Shop Now

