Samsung TVs Are On Sale for Up to 40% Off at Amazon, Including Discounts on the Frame TV
Whether you want to upgrade your TV setup for watching Super Bowl LVII or all of this year's Oscar-nominated movies, Amazon has a wide selection of Samsung TVs on sale at some of their lowest prices ever. With up to 40% off select models, this week's a great time to save big on a big-screen TV.
Amazon's limited-time sale includes numerous top-of-the-line Samsung TVs. Right now, you can save $1,200 on the 65-inch model of the intensely cinematic Samsung S95B Series OLED 4K TV. Watch the latest movies and TV shows in HDR as they leap off the screen with unimaginable detail and color. With Dolby Atmos built in, you can feel like you’re inside the sound whether you are streaming movies, watching sports or gaming.
Even the newest Samsung Frame TVs with an anti-reflection matte display are marked down. Save up to $1,130 on every size of the Frame TV at Amazon and enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV.
Ahead, shop all of Amazon's best Samsung TV deals available now.
The Best Samsung TV Deals at Amazon
With roughly 8.3 million specially engineered self-illuminating pixels, the Samsung OLED TV is intensely cinematic. The AI-powered processor drives the intuitive Smart TV Hub, Dolby Atmos sound, and expertly upscaled 4K picture quality.
Experience Samsung's most immersive and best picture yet on the ultra-premium Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV with Infinity Screen. Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos are built in for a spectacular viewing experience.
Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The anti-glare TV screen also means there’s a great view from every seat.
Save up to $1,130 on the newest Frame TV model. The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. There's also a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display.
See your favorite content upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Quantum HDR 24x delivers an awe-inspiring spectrum of hues to make your Hollywood movies in HDR come alive.
Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, the QN90B takes exact control of the individual zones of light in your picture for breathtaking color and contrast.
Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action.
RELATED CONTENT:
Get Ready for The Big Game With $1,000 Off Samsung's Frame TV
Where to Stream All The 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movies Online
2023 Puppy Bowl: How to Watch, Player Stats and More
How to Watch Super Bowl LVII Live Without Cable on February 12
Best Last-Minute Chiefs and Eagles Merch for Super Bowl LVII
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Samsung, and Best Buy
Samsung Super Bowl TV Deals: Shop The Best Discounts On Top TV Models