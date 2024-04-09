Sandra Oh is grateful for the Grey's Anatomy fans who are still hoping to see her character, Dr. Cristina Yang, make a return to the show sometime in the future. However, Oh says she doesn't foresee that return materializing.

The celebrated actress walked the carpet at the premiere screening of HBO's new spy thriller drama The Sympathizer at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about the persistent popularity of her Grey's character.

"I love that I love that people are still [fans]," Oh said of viewers who wish she'd make a cameo, as so many other alums have in recent seasons.

"I love that you asked me that, because Cristina Yang is, of course, near and dear to my heart," Oh shared. "[But] I will say, not anytime soon, my love."

The record-breaking medical drama is currently in its 20th season, and ABC announced that it was just renewed for season 21. However, for Oh, she feels she completed the story her character was supposed to tell.

"I hope people feel like I did my job, which is that I brought to life a character and she had a growth over 10 seasons, and that it was true," said Oh, who was part of the original cast when the show premiered in March 2005. "She was ready to move on, and so have I."

While Grey's fans might not want to get the hopes up for Oh's return, the actress will soon be seen starring in the hotly anticipated HBO limited series The Sympathizer, opposite Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr.

One notable aspect of the production -- created by Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar, based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name -- is that Downey Jr. plays several different and distinct roles through the use of remarkable prosthetics.

"He's so skilled and he's so loose and it's great to watch him," Oh said of Downey Jr. "The way that he holds a lot of the satire of the piece, where then the rest of the cast were able to be really in the drama, it gives it a great kind of tone... He was great."

The Sympathizer debuts April 14 on HBO.

