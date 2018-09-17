Sandra Oh's former co-stars are some of her biggest supporters!

ET caught up with the 47-year-old Killing Eve star -- who nabbed an Emmy nomination for her role in the BBC America show -- at the Television Academy Honors Emmy Nominated Performers event in Beverly Hills, California, over the weekend, and she gushed over how much support she's received from the Grey's Anatomy cast.

"You know, they know me. They really know me," Oh -- who left Grey's in 2014 -- told ET's Nischelle Turner of her former co-stars. "I know everyone is happy for me and [I] really, really appreciate their support."

Back in July when the Emmy nominees were revealed, Grey's leading lady Ellen Pompeo tweeted her congratulations to Oh, writing: "Congratulations @IamSandraOh this is beyond well deserved and your history making is incredibly moving. Can't wait to hear your speech!! Which will have us in tears and laughing at the same time no I'm sure.."

I was not on my phone yesterday and clearly missed ALOT!!! Congratulations @IamSandraOh this is beyond well deserved and your history making is incredibly moving. Can't wait to hear your speech!! Which will have us in tears and laughing at the same time no I'm sure..😘 https://t.co/q8Wv6VoakR — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) July 13, 2018

Katherine Heigl expressed her congratulations hours later. "I felt an absolute swelling of pride yesterday when the Emmy nominations were announced and my old co-star and friend @IamSandraOh was on the list for a much deserved best actress nom for her incredible work on one of my new favorite shows @killingeve," she wrote. "Congrats my old friend!"

I felt an absolute swelling of pride yesterday when the Emmy nominations were announced and my old co-star and friend @IamSandraOh was on the list for a much deserved best actress nom for her incredible work on one of my new favorite shows @killingeve . Congrats my old friend! pic.twitter.com/UXHozxdqdZ — Katherine Heigl (@KatieHeigl) July 13, 2018

Whether or not she wins an Emmy, Oh has already made history as being the first Asian woman to be nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama -- and she couldn't be prouder.

"I open my arms wide open to carry that for anyone who wants to come on the ride with me," she said. "I'm ecstatic about it, and I do have complete awareness for what this might mean for our community and I'm happy to represent."

Also nominated in this category is Claire Foy (The Crown), Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Keri Russell (The Americans) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), and Oh is thrilled to be included in the talented group.

"It's amazing to be able to meet everyone, to be able to congratulate everyone on their work," she said. "I'm just so pleased to be in this category with this group of women."

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, co-hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Check out the full list of nominees and ET’s ongoing Emmy coverage here.

