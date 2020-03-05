Sara Haines Praises Her 'Belly Pooch' After Experiencing Body Shaming

Sara Haines is speaking out against body shamers. In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Strahan, Sara and Keke co-host blasted people who ask if she's pregnant, and expressed love for the way she looks.

"I’ve had 3 babies & I love the way I look, little belly pooch & all," wrote Haines, who shares three kids -- Alec, 4, Sandra, 2, and Caleb, 8 months -- with husband Max Shifrin.

"It’s NOT ok to ask a woman if she is pregnant. It’s a delicate topic & you never know what journey someone is on," she added. "It is also flat out body shaming when you say someone looks pregnant. #bebetter #liftwomenup"

One person in the comments inquired why asking if someone is pregnant is wrong, and, in response, Haines further explained her feelings on the topic.

"it's NEVER ok to ask...because if you were close enough to the person, you would already know," she wrote. "Sometimes people gain weight, or just have rounder tummies, or can't quite get rid of a pooch after having babies. I'm surrounded by amazing people who have struggled having babies and have guarded their hearts in not wanting to talk about it."

"Stay in your own lane!" Haines added.

Ginger Zee, Haines' Good Morning America co-worker, celebrated the 42-year-old with a comment of her own. "Yes yes and more yes! Proud of you and proud of my mamma pooch too," Zee wrote. "You look SO GOOD."

