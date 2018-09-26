Sara Ramirez Hints at Possible 'Grey's Anatomy' Return

Could Dr. Callie Torres return to Seattle?

Former Grey's Anatomy star Sara Ramirez hinted on Wednesday that she was interested in returning to the ABC medical drama. Ramirez, who is now starring on CBS' political series, Madam Secretary, left the ABC medical drama in 2016 after a 10-season run. She seemed to indicate that CBS was open to allowing her to return to Grey's if the opportunity arose.

"For the record @CBS has been nothing but gracious and generous to me. They are open to Callie coming back! The ball is in @ABCNetwork ‘s court," Ramirez wrote on Twitter.

For the record @CBS has been nothing but gracious and generous to me. They are open to Callie coming back! The ball is in @ABCNetwork ‘s court. ✌🏽💜 — Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) September 26, 2018

A Callie return doesn't seem to be out of the realm of possibility for Grey's. In the season 14 finale, which marked Jessica Capshaw's final Grey's episode, it appeared Arizona and Callie were taking steps to rekindle their romance after Arizona made the decision to relocate to New York City to be closer to their daughter, Sophie, and to start her new job.

Grey's creator Shonda Rhimes revealed in August that producers were hoping to get Ramirez back for last season's final episode to send Capshaw off in style, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "We tried. CBS has a hold of her. Because she is on another show, and we can't get her. But we love her. Always. This is her home. Come home, Callie," Rhimes said.

Ramirez announced her departure in May 2016 following the season 12 finale, which saw Arizona offering an olive branch to her ex, Callie, as they decided to try and co-parent their daughter together. Callie also made the decision to relocate to the Big Apple with her then-girlfriend, Penny.

“I’m deeply grateful to have spent the last 10 years with my family at Grey’s Anatomy & ABC but for now, I’m taking some welcome time off," Ramirez wrote at the time she revealed she wasn't returning to the show. “Shonda [has] been so incredible to work for, & we will definitely continue our conversations!”

Rhimes also issued a statement at the time, praising Ramirez for making an impact on Grey’s from the moment she was introduced in season two.

“Dr. Callie Torres came into our lives dancing it out in her underwear almost a decade ago and I could not be happier or more proud of her journey. Sara Ramirez’s performance inspired me as well as millions of fans each week. We wish her the best on her well-deserved time off," Rhimes wrote. “I will miss Callie tremendously, but am excited for what the future holds for Sara. She will always have a home at Shondaland."

Grey's Anatomy returns with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Madam Secretary premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

