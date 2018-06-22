Sarah Hyland Shares 'Painful' Selfie From Hospital as She Says She Was 'Torn From Work Against My Will'

Sarah Hyland is getting real.

The Modern Family star took to Instagram late Thursday night to share a candid photo of herself in a hospital gown, in honor of National Selfie Day.

"Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin cute. This time for #nationalselfieday I've decided to share my truth. As painful as it is," she captioned the shocking image. "So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I'm very grateful it was. Health should ways come first."

Hyland added, "#stayhealthymyfriends," before sharing a video of herself just hours before her hospitalization, as her dog licked her face.

"This was taken this past Sunday. Day before hospitalization. She was literally telling me to get treatment," Hyland wrote. "Can't wait to come back to my precious angel princess. She's perfect and knows exactly what I need at all times."

While Hyland did not reveal the cause of her hospitalization, sources tell ET that she's out of the hospital and doing better. She previously opened up about her health struggles on social media. In March, she tweeted, "For those who are chronically ill and in chronic pain: Have you had the experience of doctors not listening to you? If so, how do you not tear their heads off with your bare hands?”

The 27-year-old actress was diagnosed with kidney dysplasia as a child and received a kidney transplant in 2012. Hyland spoke with ET about her health at this year's Women's March in Los Angeles, where her boyfriend, Wells Adams, was by her side for support. Hear what she had to say in the video below.

ET has reached out to Hyland's rep for comment.

