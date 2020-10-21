Shannen Doherty sits down for an intimate interview conducted by long-time friend Sarah Michelle Gellar. The two reunited at Doherty's Malibu, California, home for an emotional conversation -- that will air only on ET.

In ET's exclusive, Doherty opens up to Gellar like never before about her stage 4 cancer battle. The 49-year-old actress revealed in February that her breast cancer had returned.

"What I very much want to acknowledge is the fear," the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star says of her cancer returning. "This is probably the one time I'll start getting emotional."

The conversation brings laughs and tears when the two share personal feelings they’ve never expressed to each other until now, with Gellar joking in the sneak peek above, "This is so uncomfortable for me right now.”

