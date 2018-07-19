Sarah Palin's Daughter Bristol Is Joining 'Teen Mom OG' (Exclusive)

ET has learned that Bristol Palin, daughter of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, has been tapped to join the upcoming 8th season of Teen Mom OG.

A source close to production confirms to ET that the 27-year-old reality TV personality has signed on as a regular on the show.

As of now, she’ll be joining Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood and their significant others on the hit MTV show. Palin will presumably be joined on the show by her husband Dakota Meyer, as well as her three children -- Tripp Johnston, Sailor Meyer and Atlee Meyer, ages 9, 2 and 1, respectively.

MacKenzie McKee from season 3 is also reportedly rejoining the show following Farrah Abraham's departure, according to multiple sources.

The upcoming season promises more revelations and drama as Palin’s veteran co-star Portwood just welcomed her son James in May with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

“#breakingnews. Our son has arrived!!!” the ecstatic 27-year-old mother wrote on a photo of her and Glennon.

As fans know, this isn’t Palin’s first TV gig. She’s previously appeared on Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Wife Swap and Good Morning America. Not to mention her own short-lived Lifetime show Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp in 2012.

Get more Teen Mom news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Teen Mom OG' Star Amber Portwood Welcomes Baby Boy With Andrew Glennon

'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska Debuts Baby Bump on Instagram -- See the Pic!

'Teen Mom' Star Maci Bookout Files for Order of Protection Against Ex Ryan Edwards

Related Gallery