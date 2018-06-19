Sarah Palin's Son Track Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor Months After Domestic Violence Arrest

Track Palin pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespassing in the first degree on Tuesday.

Sarah Palin's 29-year-old son received a 10-day jail sentence and must complete a rehabilitation program in the Veterans Treatment Court, according to Anchorage, Alaska's CBS affiliate KTVA. If he fails to complete the program, which typically is nine to 12 months long, he will serve a full year in jail. If he completes it successfully, Track's charge will be downgraded to a second-degree count.

“Everything that I’m seeing, so far, is a guy who is motivated to improve himself,” said Anchorage District Attorney Richard Allen. “He is in school. He’s doing everything that is asked of him. He got a deal that is very much in line with what these folks get. So far so good.”

While Track did not appear in court, he called in from his home in Wasilla, Alaska. Allen said calling in for a misdemeanor plea is not unusual.

Track was arrested in Alaska on charges of domestic violence on Dec. 16, 2017. He was arraigned on three counts: felony burglary, misdemeanor reckless assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief for causing up to $500 in property damage. According to a police report, Track was allegedly drinking while on painkillers when he entered his family home through a window, beat his father and called police "peasants."

The arrest was the second time Track had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in two years.

