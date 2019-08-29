Sasha Obama Will Be Attending the University of Michigan This Fall

Sasha Obama is getting ready to start college!

A source tells ET that the youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, will be attending the University of Michigan this fall.

"Sasha is living in dorms like a normal college freshman," the source says of the 18-year-old former first daughter. "I have seen her on campus, I’ve met her and she seems excited for the school year."

"She just wants to try and have as normal of a college experience as possible but she kind of accepts that it won’t really happen and it’s going to be different for her," the source adds.

A second source notes that Sasha's father was spotted on campus this week with security.

Sasha's older sister, 21-year-old Malia, took a gap year in 2016 before beginning her studies at Harvard University in the fall of 2017.

In a September 2017 interview, the former commander in chief discussed how hard it was to drop Malia off at college.

"For those of us who have daughters, it just happens fast," the 44th president said in a video published by WDEL 101.7FM. "I dropped off Malia at college, and I was saying to Joe and Jill [Biden] that it was a little bit like open-heart surgery."

"I was proud that I did not cry in front of her," he continued. "But on the way back, the Secret Service was looking straight ahead, pretending they weren't hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose. It was rough."

