'Saturday Night Live' Exits Include Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney
Watch Selena Gomez Take Jabs From 'Saturday Night Live' Stars Ah…
'Bling Empire' Cast Reacts to Chèrie and Jessey Quitting Show in…
‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Cast Shares Inside Scoop on Film…
How Rihanna and A$AP Are Settling Into Life With Their Son (Sour…
'Sex and the City' Cast Speaks Out Over Chris Noth Allegations
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married! Couple Makes …
‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Cast Shares Reality of Married L…
Johnny Depp Trial: Amber Heard's Makeup Artist Details Covering …
Kim Kardashian Says Boyfriend Pete Davidson Looks 'So Handsome' …
Johnny Depp Trial: Legal Expert Suggests Case Is PR Stunt for 'P…
‘Magnum P.I.’, ‘Dynasty’ and More Shows Canceled: What's Not Com…
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Cast Gushes Over Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer O…
Amanda Kloots on Keeping Late Husband Nick Cordero’s Memory Aliv…
Ryan Reynolds Recalls 'Beautiful' Moment With His Brothers Prote…
Tom Cruise Wants to 'Go Flying' With 'Top Gun' Superfan Prince W…
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill on Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford Joinin…
Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Cringe Over Her PDA With Travis Barker
Shaun White Says Nina Dobrev Tells Him to ‘Enjoy Doing Nothing’ …
Season 48 of Saturday Night Live will look very different. Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney will not return to the long-running sketch series next season, ET has learned.
McKinnon and Bryant both joined SNL in 2012, while Mooney was cast on the series the following year. Deadline was first to report the news. NBC had no comment when reached by ET.
When ET’s Will Marfuggi spoke to Bryant in March, she had yet to decide if she'd return to the series for another season.
"It's definitely where I've grown up," Bryant told ET of SNL. "I truly am taking it one minute at a time. I’m just kind of going to see where I feel at the end of the season. And right now we’re still in the middle of it, so I guess I’ll cross that bridge when I get there."
The latest cast exits come shortly after ET learned that Pete Davidson, who joined SNL in 2014, will not be back for season 48. Variety was first to report Davidson's departure.
SNL is set to wrap its 47th season on Saturday, with host Natasha Lyonne and musical guest Japanese Breakfast. Deadline reports that Saturday's season finale may end with a big group goodbye, featuring all four of the exiting cast members.
Watch the video below for more on SNL.
RELATED CONTENT:
Pete Davidson Leaving 'SNL' After 7 Seasons: Report
Steve Martin and Martin Short Gush Over Selena Gomez's 'SNL' Debut
'SNL': Selena Gomez Jokes About Being Single and 'Manifesting Love'
Related Gallery