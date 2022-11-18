Savannah Chrisley is showing a side of herself on the Unlocked podcast that fans didn't always get to see on her family's reality show, Chrisley Knows Best. The 25-year-old reality star spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about her new venture, and why she's choosing to now speak about the mental health struggles she's faced in her life.

"I just got to a point where I needed an outlet for myself," she says of her decision to host a podcast. "My mental health is more important than all these other projects that I have going on and I need an outlet to voice how I'm feeling. Chances are if I'm feeling this way, so many other people are feeling the exact same way. So I want to take what I'm going through and make a difference in even one person’s life."

Savannah says Chrisley Knows Best "never hit really deep" and so she "had all these things bottled up" that were never shared. "I never got to tell my truth or what people did to me and now it's like, this is the truth," she notes. "It's not to bash anyone, it's just the truth. So if the shoe fits, wear it."

On the podcast, Savannah recalls when she was in a really dark place and was not responding to texts or social invitations.

"I'm very good at compartmentalizing. I'm very good at just going into fix-it mode when something bad happens. I'm so focused on fixing things that I don’t take time to process how I feel and my emotions," she explains to ET. "...I just got to a really, really low point."

In her next podcast episode, Savannah says she'll address "suicide and my own struggles with it."

"It doesn't matter how pretty things look on the outside and how great a life is, people still struggle," she says.

The reality star admits that her parents' legal battle has been weighing on her. In 2019, Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted on federal tax evasion and fraud charges, and are now awaiting sentencing in the days to come. They face 30 years behind bars.

"This whole legal battle that's been spread across the news, I have had to deal with it from a child’s perspective," she shares with ET.

Showing support for her parents, Savannah continues, "I know their hearts and I know the things that they are and are not capable of, and it was just really, really difficult and to not be able to state our truth."

New episodes of Savannah's podcast, Unlocked, come out every Tuesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, PodcastOne and other podcast apps. You can also watch video episodes on Savannah's YouTube channel.

