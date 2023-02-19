It's time to stock up on all your favorite skincare, haircare, and makeup products because the SkinStore Anniversary Sale is on.

Now through Monday, February 27, shoppers can take up to 30% off their favorite beauty products by entering the promo code CELEBRATE at checkout. Amongst the thousands of beauty and skincare goodies on sale is every Sunday Riley product for 25% off, including the anti-aging treatment both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by.

Get 25% Off Sunday Riley

Winfrey and Barrymore's go-to Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment is bundled with a fast-absorbing vitamin C serum for radiant skin. The multipurpose lactic acid formula, which works to brighten the appearance of dark spots and clarify the skin, was previously included in Oprah's Favorite Things list as her "go-to beauty regimen."

Barrymore, who always boasts an enviable radiance, previously shared on Instagram that one of her staple beauty essentials also comes in the form of Sunday Riley's Good Genes serum. In the post, Barrymore revealed that she used the treatment weekly, saying: "It’s an all-in-one lactic acid treatment and I just do it maybe once, two times a week. And it has this lemony fresh sort of functional scent, but it’s really great because it kind of is doing this amazing polish to your face."

She continued in praising the product, revealing: "If I just try this once or twice a week, I see a huge difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin."

As skincare experts and TikTok users alike can agree, Sunday Riley products are undeniable cult favorites. Below, you can shop even more beloved Sunday Riley products — including Lizzo's favorite vitamin C serum — on sale now.

