Fans will soon be back at Bayside! Peacock announced on Tuesday that Saved by the Bell reboot will premiere on NBC's streaming service Wednesday, Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

In addition, fans also got another quick teaser that features the iconic Bayside High halls.

In the Saved by the Bell reboot, California governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state, including his alma mater, Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality," per the official logline.

Back in April, fans of the beloved series got a first look at what to expect from the reboot with a special teaser that featured Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprising their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.

"Remember how much fun high school used to be?" Slater -- who is now the high school's gym teacher -- asks Jessie in the clip, with her replying, "Can you believe that was like 30 years ago?"

The teaser also introduced Zack Morris and his longtime love, Kelly Kapowski's (Tiffani Thiessen) son, Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog), and Jessie's son, Jamie Spano (Belmont Cameli).

"When I was in high school, I constantly used to fight with my best friend over a hot girl. Oh, it was actually your dad, over your mom!" Slater tells Mac.

ET spoke with Gosselaar about reprising his role as Zach Morris for the reboot. Check out our exclusive interview with the actor.

