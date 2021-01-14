'Saved by the Bell' Star Dustin Diamond Diagnosed With Cancer

Dustin Diamond is battling cancer. TheSaved by the Bellstar's team revealed his diagnosis on Facebook on Thursday, two days after news broke of his hospitalization.

"At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer," reads the statement shared on Diamond's Facebook page. "Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made."

"We ask everyone to respect Dustin's privacy during this difficult time," the statement continued. "All positivity and prayers are appreciated."

Diamond's rep also told TMZ that Diamond has stage 4 cancer, and has already started chemotherapy. The outlet reports Diamond first found a lump in his throat, but cancer has been discovered throughout his body.

ET learned on Tuesday that Diamond was hospitalized in Florida over the weekend after feeling pain all over his body and a general sense of unease.

Diamond's team told ET at the time that he was "undergoing tests" to find the cause of his pain, but noted that his doctors were concerned it could be cancer. "All we ask is just people put him in [their] thoughts and prayers," his team said.

Diamond is best known for playing Screech on Saved by the Bell and its follow-up shows from 1989 to 2000. He did not appear in the show's recent reimagining, which premiered on Peacock last year.

