Scarlett Johansson Is First A-List Star to Wear Marchesa Following Harvey Weinstein Scandal

After what seemed to be an unofficial Hollywood boycott of Marchesa, Scarlett Johansson became the first A-lister to step out in a gown from the brand co-founded by Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife, Georgina Chapman.

Johansson walked the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday alongside boyfriend Colin Jost and donned a flowing, burgundy ombre gown by the New York City-based fashion house. It was the first major spotlight moment for the brand since Weinstein’s sexual misconduct scandal sent shock waves through Hollywood and led to the dissolution of his marriage to Chapman.

Earlier this year, Marchesa canceled their runway show at New York Fashion Week, opting instead for a digital presentation.

A spokesperson for Marchesa explained to ET at the time that "Marchesa is looking forward to presenting their Fall 18 collection in an updated format this season."

"It's all just too much for her still. She's gone back into hiding altogether," a source close to Georgina Chapman told ET.

Chapman has done her best to stay out of the spotlight since the allegations of sexual misconduct against her ex-husband came to light last fall. A source told ET in December that the estranged couple were only in communication about their children, 7-year-old daughter India and 4-year-old son Dashiell. Chapman and Weinstein reached a divorce settlement late last year.

"Georgina and Harvey have spoken briefly since the separation, but it is only about the children. That's the only thing she really wants to discuss with him at this point," a source told ET at the time. "She is doing all right now and will be OK. She has a great support system around her and is moving on."

Following the wave of allegations against Weinstein and other powerful men in Hollywood, many actresses encouraged fellow victims of sexual assault and harassment to tell their stories using the hashtag "#MeToo," a social media phrase popularized by activist Tarana Burke.

In January, Johansson opened up about the #MeToo movement and sexual misconduct allegations against fellow actor James Franco in a speech at the Women’s March in Los Angeles.

“In light of the recent revelations regarding abuse of power and sexual harassment, and the question of consent versus coercion, I find myself pensive, taking time, and digging deep to understand where we are and how we got here. My mind baffles,” the 33-year-old actress said at the beginning of her speech.



She continued, “How could a person publicly stand by an organization that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault, while privately preying on people who have no power?”



