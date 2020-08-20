Scheana Shay claims she had a "sexual throuple" with John Mayer shortly after he split from Jennifer Aniston.

The Vanderpump Rules star was a guest on ACTIONPARK MEDIA's Flashbacks podcast, where she recalled some of the details of her alleged relationship with the singer to co-hosts Heather Rae Young and Jessica Hall.

Shay said she first met Mayer in 2008 at the Grand Havana Room, a cigar club in Beverly Hills, California, where she was a bartender and cocktail waitress. The night they met she was working a private birthday party hosted by Mayer at the venue. Mayer was still with Aniston at the time, and the Friends star was in attendance.

"I'm working this party, and I end up getting wasted with them," Shay claimed. "Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot ... I walked Jennifer to the bathroom at one point and then they invited me to go back to her place in the Palisades after for an after-party."

Shay said on the podcast that she never ended up going to Aniston's place that night as she was "already too drunk to drive," but claimed Mayer returned to the club "a week or two later" after he called it off with the actress.

Shay shared that she was living with Hills alum (and Hall's sister) Stacie "the Bartender" Adams at the time, and the two would often go to Mayer's house together, which is how the throuple began.

"This went on for about six months, that we hung out. It just became kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on. But then there was, like, me and another her. Everyone always had attention," she alleged, adding that she became "a little jealous" of Adams when she found out Mayer "liked her" more. "I was like, 'Wait, I brought you into this and now you're getting more attention than I'm getting. And even after him and I stopped talking, they continued talking."

Shay continued on, telling the hosts she ended up getting "fired" for the alleged relationship.

"Stacie and I were talking about it at work one day and I guess one of the other girls heard and she was banging a member who was married with four kids and broke up the family," she explained. "So she got fired, and then when she heard I was dating John Mayer, or hanging out with, whatever, she went and looked at the New York member list and found out he wasn't a member of Beverly Hills, but he was a member of New York [and] we weren't allowed to fraternize with members."

"So she calls the owner and was like, 'I'm going to sue you for discrimination. Did you fire me because I'm Black? And you're not going to fire Scheana when she's doing the same thing?'" Shay added. "So this becomes, like, a news story, but I never, ever, ever, sold a news story, never told a single soul, it was just a conversation Stacie and I were having that a girl overheard."

Shay ultimately went on to work at Villa Blanca, a restaurant owned by Lisa Vanderpump.

"I called him and I was like, 'I want you to know I didn't do this,' and he believed me," she shared. "He was like, 'No, it's cool, I don't think you would do that, we've been hanging out for six months.' I was like, I'm losing my job over this, it was the week of my birthday, I don't think as a cocktail waitress we get a severance package."

"So if it wasn’t for John Mayer, I wouldn't be on Vanderpump Rules," she added. "I never would have left that, that was one of the best jobs, still, that I've ever had at a restaurant."

Jessica Simpson Admits That John Mayer's Music Kept Bringing Her 'Back In' (Exclusive)



