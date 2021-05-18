Here's a story about a woman named Annie...

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy gets the Brady Bunch treatment in a new throwback teaser for her upcoming AMC dark comedy, Kevin Can F**k Himself, told through the perspective of the sitcom wife, and only ET exclusively premieres the nostalgic promo.

True to Brady Bunch form, Murphy -- who plays Allison McRoberts in the AMC series -- is featured in the center of the signature Brady Bunch squares as she's surrounded by her sitcom family. But as the original song plays and the promo goes from happy-go-lucky to just a tad sinister, it's clear Allison isn't exactly happy about her perfect sitcom situation.

Kevin Can F**kHimself follows the story of Allison McRoberts (Murphy), "a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical 'sitcom wife.' She’s beautiful and can take a joke (though she’s usually the butt of them). And she’s married to a guy who must’ve won some sort of marriage lottery, because she looks the way she does and he’s… funny. But what happens when we follow Allison out of her husband’s domain? When she finally wakes up to -- and revolts against -- the injustices in her life?" Billed as an unconventional dark comedy, Kevin Can F**K Himself breaks TV convention and aims to blend multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask: "Who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?"

"In June you will be scrolling through five hundred new shows you've never heard of, trying to decide what to watch. Do you want drama, comedy, suspense, crime, romance, something you can zone out to, something that'll make you think? Kevin Can F**K Himself has all of those things, plus Annie Murphy, so give it a watch," executive producer and showrunner Craig DiGregorio pitches in an exclusive statement to ET.

Also starring are Mary Hollis Inboden as Patty O’Connor, Allison’s "tough, glass-half-empty neighbor who hides an intelligence and dissatisfaction that bonds her to Allison"; Eric Petersen as titular husband Kevin McRoberts, Allison's "husky and 'lovable' man child"; Alex Bonifer as Neil O’Connor, "the football-loving, beer-swilling, dim-bulb best friend of Kevin"; Brian Howe as Pete McRoberts, Kevin’s father with "a regressive sense of humor"; and Raymond Lee as Sam Park, "a clean-cut, former Worcesterite who has history with Allison."

The series was created by Valerie Armstrong, Rashida Jones and Will McCormack through Le Train Train (Claws, A to Z).

Kevin Can F**k Himself premieres the first two episodes Sunday, June 13 on AMC+ and will air back-to-back Sunday, June 20 starting 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC. Remaining episodes will continue to debut on AMC+ one week ahead of AMC linear on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

For more on the Emmy winner's big year, watch below.

‘Schitt's Creek’ Cast Reacts to Historic Emmy Wins and Talks Reunion Movie! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

RELATED CONTENT:

Annie Murphy Wins First Emmy for 'Schitt's Creek'

How the 'Schitt's Creek' Cast Is Celebrating Their Emmy Nominations

Annie Murphy Couldn't Be Prouder of Her Journey on 'Schitt's Creek'

Related Gallery