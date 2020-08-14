Noah Reid was part of two weddings this year! After tying the knot on Schitt's Creek, the 33-year-old actor and 28-year-old actress Clare Stone had a real-life wedding.

On Friday, Reid shared several photos from his beach nuptials, taken by photographer Inna Yasinska, and revealed that he said "I do" back in July.

"A Wedding by Clare and Noah 25.07.2020," he captioned the pics.

Reid announced his engagement to Stone on Dec. 31, 2018 by sharing a selfie of his now-wife flashing her diamond ring. "Roommates for life 💍," he wrote.

The actor's real-life wedding looked a whole lot different than the one on Pop TV's Schitt's Creek. After spending all of season 6 building up to it, David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Reid) finally got married on the show's final episode.

"Thank you doesn't quite cover it," Reid posted to Instagram along with a photo of his onscreen wedding. "Being a part of this show has meant so much to me, and I couldn't be more grateful to have wound up in such excellent company. Love you all 🍾."

Congrats to Reid and his new wife! Watch the video below for more with the Schitt's Creek cast.

