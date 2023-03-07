'Schmigadoon!' Season 2 Trailer: Watch Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key Step Into a 'Darker' Schmicago
Cecily Strong Addresses Her Future With 'SNL' and Talks Her New …
Nick Cannon Spills Secret to Spending Time With 12 Kids and His …
Melissa Gorga Shows Off Her New Jersey House Built for Entertain…
Latto Describes How She Lives Her ‘Best Life’ on Tour With Lizzo…
Matthew Lawrence Opens Up About Relationship With Chilli & New '…
Bebe Rexha on Meetup With TXT's Soobin and His Note That Made He…
Kelly Rowland Dances to 'CUFF IT' and Opens up About Her Gym Day…
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Slams 'Extremely Harmful' …
Lance Bass Discusses Wildest Parenting Moment as His Twins Make …
Standout Performances, Backstage Moments and Stunning Fashion Fr…
Jonathan Majors Details Friendship Michael B. Jordan: From MCU R…
'RHONJ' Season 13: Teresa Giudice Shifts Blame for Melissa and J…
GRAMMYs 2023: All the Must-See Moments!
Kathryn Newton Says Bill Murray Called Her to Ask for ‘Ant-Man 3…
Savannah Chrisley Shares Struggles With Grayson and Chloe Amid P…
Dave Franco Spills on Directing Wife Alison Brie in ‘Somebody Th…
Babyface on Taking Super Bowl and 'America the Beautiful' Perfor…
Is 'Yellowstone' Ending? Why Kevin Costner Is Possibly Looking t…
Paul Rudd Dishes on His ‘Ant-Man’ Return and Reuniting With Sele…
Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key are stepping into a darker world for Schmigadoon! season 2.
Apple TV+ dropped the official trailer Tuesday for the upcoming six-episode season, which finds Melissa (Strong) and Josh (Key) diving deep into Schmicago, the reimagined world of 1960s and 1970s musicals. Schmicago, they soon discover, is vastly different from the bright and lively colors of Schmigadoon, as familiar scenes from popular musicals like Chicago and Hair are sprinkled throughout.
"Clearly we're in the next era of musicals here. These musicals are darker, with more sex and violence," Melissa tees up, as the reality sets in of the mountain they have to climb. "How are we supposed to have a happy ending here? These musicals don't have happy endings!"
Returning for season 2 are Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit. Newcomers to the series are Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page.
Watch the season 2 trailer below.
Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, with Paul serving as showrunner and writer of the series' original songs. Lorne Michaels executive produces with Andrew Singer, along with Micah Frank, who is co-executive producer.
Schmigadoon! premieres Wednesday, April 5 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes. New episodes drop weekly through May 3.
RELATED CONTENT:
Alan Cumming on Playing Mayor Menlove in 'Schmigadoon!'
Watch as Martin Short Explains the Rules of 'Schmigadoon!' (Exclusive)
Cecily Strong Talks Future on 'SNL' and Working on 'Schmigadoon!'