Scooter Braun Speaks Out On Gun Control as He's Honored for One Love Manchester Benefit Concert

Scooter Braun is trying to make a positive change -- and he wants others to do the same.

The manager spoke out about gun control during a keynote interview with CNN analyst Hilary Rosen at the Music Business Association's Music Biz 2018 conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, after receiving the organization's Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award.

Braun was honored for his work organizing the One Love Manchester benefit concert after the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena during his client, Ariana Grande's, show last year. He also helped put together the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Irma.

"This town could really make a difference. And I know there are a lot of people in this town who were nervous to do something after Las Vegas -- and I get it," he said of Nashville after the Las Vegas shooting at Route 91 Harvest music festival last October. "You’re trying to feed your family, I get it. But go to the local university, go down to Belmont [University] and talk to these kids and ask them what they’re going to do in 20 years, and find out what side of history you’re going to be on."

"And if you actually listen to these kids you might have the bravery to do something and be on the right side of history. This is a simple one -- our kids shouldn’t be scared in schools," he added.

Braun also asked those sitting in the audience to support "serious, serious background checks for guns."

The manager opened up about the Manchester bombing in a February interview on the podcast, Big Questions With Cal Fussman, revealing that Grande was a wreck after the attack killed 22 people.

"When she found out fans of hers had died, she was so sad," Braun said. "I mean, she cried for days. There was nothing that could stop us. She felt every pain. Every face that they announced, every name -- she wore it on her sleeve, like, every bit of emotion, because that's who she is."

According to the British Red Cross, nearly $3 million (£2.35 million) was raised during Grande's One Love concert alone for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

