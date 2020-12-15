Scott Disick can't seem to stop gushing over Kourtney Kardashian!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram late Monday, sharing a sweet pic of himself posing with his ex and their youngest kids, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, along with a flirty caption. Missing from the snap was 11-year-old Mason. Monday also happened to mark Reign's sixth birthday and Mason's 11th.

"Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town," Disick wrote. "I couldn't have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with. I love u and our family more than anything in the world 🌎."

Despite ending their nine-year relationship in 2015, Disick, 37, and Kardashian, 41, have remained amicable over the years, and seem to have mastered the art of co-parenting. Still, many fans who have seen their relationship play out on KUWTK and through social media are holding out hope that they will reignite their romance someday.

Fans were quick to comment on Disick's latest post, writing things like, "Just get back together already," "Y'all need to have another one," and "Is this a marriage proposal?"

ET reported earlier this month, however, that Disick has recently been spending time and getting close with Amelia Gray Hamlin... and Kardashian is unfazed by it all.

"Kourtney isn't bothered that Scott is hanging out with Amelia Gray Hamlin and is so far past thinking about him in a romantic way," the source said. "She knows Scott better than anybody and she is supportive."

"Scott and Kourtney are together all the time, for the sake of the kids, but also because they’re such good friends and get along so well," the source added. "Don't expect them to get back together though. They have a good thing going and it works perfectly for their family."

