Scott Disick is ending 2023 with a blast from the past.

The 40-year-old was spotted vacationing with none other than Chloe Bartoli in St. Barts on Wednesday. Chloe, of course, is the ex behind Scott's cheating scandal that torpedoed his longtime relationship with Kourtney Kardashian for good in 2015. Scott and Chloe could be seen enjoying the waves crashing on the white-sand beaches.

They looked quite coupley, though neither has commented on the nature of their relationship. In fact, Chloe as recently as October was assumed to still be with her husband, HauteLook founder Adam Bernhard, whom she shares two children with -- Ozzy and Van. Chloe paid tribute to him in October with a carousel post on Instagram, which she captioned, "Happy birthday my love ❤️ You are everything to us @adambernhard."

Nevertheless, it sure looks like Scott and Chloe have rekindled an old flame, as they were also seen staying in the same luxury villa and were earlier seen dining at one of the island's famous hot spots. Chloe, 33, showed off her figure in a multi-colored bikini, while Scott looked casual in a shirt and shorts while not taking a dip in the Caribbean Sea.

Scott and Chloe go way, way back. They were reportedly first linked in 2006, the same year he met Kourtney at a party hosted by Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis. Amid the ups and downs, Scott and Kourtney stuck through it together (they share three children -- Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8), but things really reached a boiling point in the relationship when he was photographed getting handsy with a woman who was not Kourtney in July 2015 in Monte Carlo, which led to Scott and Kourtney splitting for good.

EliotPress/MEGA

At first there was a lot of mystery as to who Scott had been spotted getting touchy-feely with while overseas and without his longtime partner and their children. It was later revealed that the mystery woman was celebrity stylist Chloe, who soon after got attacked as a "home wrecker," among other things.

Scott would later admit to Kourtney on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that he "f**ked up."

"I made the worst decision I've ever made in my life," he added at the time.

Four months after the cheating scandal, Scott completed one month of rehab in Malibu, California. Afterward, it seemed like there was a possibility of Scott and Kourtney getting back together due to some friendly outings, but a source would later tell ET in January 2016 that they were "100 percent" over and she had "completely moved on."

In the years that followed -- which included another outing with Chloe in Cannes in May 2017 -- Scott and Kourtney continued to have their ups and downs (but mostly ups) when it came to co-parenting. But he was certainly feeling some type of way when Kourtney's romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker got more serious, which ultimately led to a magnificent wedding in Italy. In December 2022, a source told ET that when Scott looks back on his relationship with Kourtney, he'll always have some regrets.

"Scott will always have regrets about how he treated Kourtney and handled their relationship," the source said at the time. "He is focusing on moving on, accepting his faults, and trying to learn from his mistakes."

