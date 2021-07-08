Scott Disick Takes Maluma's Lady in Singer's New 'Sobrio' Music Video

Maluma and Scott Disick's heated Twitter exchange all led down to this.

The Colombian singer dropped a new song titled "Sobrio," which translates to sober, and its accompanying music video which features The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. The artsy visual directed by Jessy Terrero begins with Maluma drowning his sorrows before he goes on stage and sees his lady, played by Israeli fashion supermodel Eden Fines, on a date with Disick.

Stumbling, Maluma goes over to Disick's table, sings to them and messes with Disick, making himself look bad in front of his lady in the process. Additionally, Saweetie, Quincy Brown and Shanina Shaik are also featured in the music video.

At one point, Maluma takes Saweetie's cigar and smokes it, before heading out into the LA streets.

"Sobrio" is the first single off of Maluma's upcoming seventh album, set to be released later this year. The "Hawái" singer last released his album #7DJ (7 Days in Jamaica) in January 2021.

The music video comes after fans first noticed that there was a tense Twitter back-and-forth between Maluma and Disick. They later squashed feud rumors when Maluma posted photos of the two together on his Instagram.

This isn't the first time Disick and Maluma have hung out. Back in May the father-of-three posted a photo with the singer writing, "Missin Miami." Maluma commented on the post at the time, "Miss u too 😂."

Maluma was previously rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian. However the reality star shut down the rumors during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special.

