Scott Disick Takes Maluma's Lady in Singer's New 'Sobrio' Music Video
Maluma and Scott Disick Feuding on Twitter Confuses Fans
Amelia Hamlin Tears Up Over Lavish Birthday Gift From Scott Disi…
Penelope Disick and North West Have Fun With Cameras to Pretend …
Andy Cohen Grills the Kardashians on Their Love Lives and Scanda…
Lisa Rinna Admits She’s ‘Nervous’ About Daughter Amelia Hamlin D…
Kendall Jenner Shares Rare Glimpse Into Her Relationship With De…
‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Kim Kardashian Reveals How Long She'll Continue…
How Each Kardashian Family Member Said Goodbye During ‘KUWTK’ Se…
The Kardashian-Jenners Reveal What They’d Tell Their Younger Sel…
Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Fan Who Criticizes Her Birthday T…
'KUWTK' Reunion: Kim Kardashian Talks Dating After Divorce From …
Zooey Deschanel Reveals What She and Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Di…
Travis Scott Says He Loves 'Wifey' Kylie Jenner and Daughter Sto…
Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan on 'Luca' and Childhood Memories (…
Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison Reflect on Iconic Romance on ‘A …
'Loki' Creators on Time Travel and Mephisto Theories (Exclusive)
'Love, Victor' Season 2: Michael Cimino and Anthony Keyvan on Vi…
Oprah Winfrey on Father's Day, Juneteenth and Excitement Over Ha…
Symone and Gigi Goode on Growing Up Queer, Their Friendship and …
‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton on Beco…
Maluma and Scott Disick's heated Twitter exchange all led down to this.
The Colombian singer dropped a new song titled "Sobrio," which translates to sober, and its accompanying music video which features The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. The artsy visual directed by Jessy Terrero begins with Maluma drowning his sorrows before he goes on stage and sees his lady, played by Israeli fashion supermodel Eden Fines, on a date with Disick.
Stumbling, Maluma goes over to Disick's table, sings to them and messes with Disick, making himself look bad in front of his lady in the process. Additionally, Saweetie, Quincy Brown and Shanina Shaik are also featured in the music video.
At one point, Maluma takes Saweetie's cigar and smokes it, before heading out into the LA streets.
"Sobrio" is the first single off of Maluma's upcoming seventh album, set to be released later this year. The "Hawái" singer last released his album #7DJ (7 Days in Jamaica) in January 2021.
The music video comes after fans first noticed that there was a tense Twitter back-and-forth between Maluma and Disick. They later squashed feud rumors when Maluma posted photos of the two together on his Instagram.
This isn't the first time Disick and Maluma have hung out. Back in May the father-of-three posted a photo with the singer writing, "Missin Miami." Maluma commented on the post at the time, "Miss u too 😂."
Maluma was previously rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian. However the reality star shut down the rumors during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special.
RELATED CONTENT:
Scott Disick and Maluma Have Tense Twitter Exchange, Confuse Fans
Quay Is Having Their Last BOGO Free Sale of the Season
Maluma Admits It's 'Very Hard' for Him to Make Friends in the Industry
Related Gallery