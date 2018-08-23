Scott Eastwood is living his best life... in the bedroom.

In a new episode of his Live Life Better podcast, the 32-year-old actor gets candid on his sex life while speaking with sex and relationship expert Emily Morse.

"Sex is healthy, people. Don't shame it, embrace it," Eastwood said. "Everyone should be having sex. With themselves, or with someone else."

The Pacific Rim: Uprising star revealed he's currently "single and dating," and "having sex... lots of it."

"It's the most natural thing we as human beings do," he explained, bringing up the fact that talking about sex is often times considered "taboo" in North America. "I think there's a shaming thing with women, too, which really sucks. Where they use these terrible words, like 'whore' and 'slut.' And instead of embracing sexual culture, women put each other down. And it's like, 'Why the f**k would you call them that?' Just because they f**ked somebody? Like, what? F**k you! Don't do that -- you're bringing down the culture."

"[It's important to have] a healthy sex life and understanding that it's OK to talk about sex," he added. "Above all, being able to know that you should never be ashamed or embarrassed about your sex life."

Eastwood continued on, explaining that he believes it's important to communicate with your partner, and have discussions about what you find pleasurable (and what you're willing to try or learn) at the beginning of a new relationship.

"I remember in early on relationships, when I was in my early 20s, I felt more sexually advanced than some of the people I was with," he shared. "I had been down a darker road, and so then trying to reverse engineer to grow with them, it can be tough, 'cause you're like, 'I'm not there.'"

"Like, you have to be comfortable with oral sex, because I want to do that to you," he added. "And a lot of times [women at that age] are not comfortable yet. And that's an uphill thing, right? It's like Tetris."

Hear the full discussion below:

Earlier this year, Eastwood sat down with ET to talk about Pacific Rim 2, where he admitted he sometimes accepts particular film roles just so he can be shirtless.

More on that in the video below.

