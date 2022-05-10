'Scream 6' Casting: See Who's Returning for Highly Anticipated Sequel
Jenna Ortega on Paying Respects to Drew Barrymore’s ‘Scream’ Cha…
Drew and Jonathan Scott Dish on ‘Celebrity IOU’ Season 4 (Exclus…
Blac Chyna vs. Kardashians: Jury Reaches Verdict in Favor of Kar…
See the ‘NCIS’ Franchise Stars’ Epic Reunion at 2022 PaleyFest
Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Red Carpet Debut --See…
Variety Power of Women 2022: Kim Cattrall, Drew Barrymore and Ca…
Rachel McAdams Reflects on 20 Years in Hollywood (Exclusive)
'RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff on Friendships and Feuds in Season…
Maren Morris Thankful for Her Marriage in Industry That's 'Tough…
Zac Efron on Playing a Dad in ‘Firestarter’ and Redefining the W…
Kate Bosworth on How Her Role in ‘Along for the Ride’ Parallels …
Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen on Who Wins in a Fight:…
‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ Cast on How Series Builds Off of Dav…
‘Real World Homecoming: New Orleans’ Melissa & Danny Reveal How …
Joe Jonas Recalls His First Big Live Performance Ahead of 'Becom…
'The Kardashians': Kim Reveals the Khloe-Themed Joked She Cut Fr…
‘Outer Range’ Sneak Peek: Watch Noah Reid Sing ‘Angel of the Mor…
Watch Johnny Depp's Testimony Claiming He Was Dropped From 'Pira…
Rob Kardashian Wants Daughter Dream to Feel ‘Secure and Safe’ Am…
While a lot of familiar faces are returning for the sixth Scream movie, one leading lady tells ET that she's still not sure if she'll be back.
Neve Campbell, who has played Sidney Prescott since the first Scream film, revealed at Monday's Lincoln Lawyer premiere that she's not attached to the upcoming horror film just yet. "I don’t know if I am," she admits, adding that she "can’t get into it."
While fans will have to wait and see if Campbell reprises her role, Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures announced on Tuesday that Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad) and Jenna Ortega (Tara) are all returning for the sixth installment.
The Scream saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings leaving Woodsboro behind and starting a fresh chapter.
Back in March, Courteney Cox also revealed that she will be reprising her role as Gale Weathers in the next film in the long-running horror series.
"I got the script yesterday," Cox said on the podcast Just for Variety With Marc Malkin. "I haven't read it yet, I just got it. I'm excited to read it."
The actress added that production could be starting in the next few months, telling Malkin, "I know they're going to start filming... I think, in June, in Canada."
"I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything!" she added with a laugh, before quipping, "Let me tell you the killer!"
Scream 6 is set to hit theaters on March 31, 2023.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Scream': Jenna Ortega on the Pressures of Filming the Opening Scene
Jasmin Savoy Brown on Playing 'Scream' Films' First Queer Character
Kristen Stewart Talks 'Scream' Star Who Recently Left Her Starstruck
Related Gallery