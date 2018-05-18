Sean and Catherine Lowe Welcome Baby No. 2 -- See the Sweet Pics!

Sean and Catherine Lowe became new parents once again on Friday, when they welcomed their second son!

The proud mom took to Instagram after giving birth to share the exciting news, posting a photo of herself cradling her new bundle of joy in her hospital bed.

"Introducing Samuel Thomas’ little brother, Isaiah Hendrix," Catherine, 31, captioned the sweet snapshot, along with a heart emoji.

Sean shared a similarly heartwarming photo of himself, lovingly gazing at his adorable newborn son hours after welcoming him into the world.

"Meet my boy Isaiah Hendrix," the 34-year-old former Bachelor star wrote. "Thank you Lord."

Sean's sister, Shay Shull, was among the family members who came out to the hospital to celebrate the couple's new addition, and she shared some sweet snapshots from the exciting day to Instagram.

She also shared a video of Lowe coming out of the delivery wing to see family and friends sitting in the waiting room and announcing the sex of his new baby.

"Wanna know what we had?" the overjoyed new father asks his visitors. "We got a boy!"

As the family cheers, Sean picks up the couple's 1-year-old son, Samuel Thomas, to let him know he's now got a little brother.

Nearly 12 hours before the couple posted their first photos of their little boy, Sean took to Twitter to reveal that he and his wife were headed to the hospital to welcome their new child.

"We’re having a baby today!" he tweeted. "When the nurse at the front desk asked for our insurance card, I told her I also had a half off coupon and now I get to sit in the waiting room during the birth!"

Congrats to the happy new parents!

The couple -- who have been married for over four years after they first met and got engaged during Season 17 of The Bachelor-- announced they were expecting their second child back in November with a heartwarming Instagram post showing their young son sitting on Catherine's lap as she adorably tries to explain to him that she's pregnant.

Check out the video below for more on the cute couple's life as new parents.

