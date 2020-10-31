Sean Connery Dead at 90: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Viola Davis and More Celebs Honor Actor
Hollywood and fans are mourning Sean Connery. The legendary actor died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 90, ET confirmed on Saturday.
The Scottish icon's acting career spanned five decades, including an Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor in 1988 for The Untouchables. However, he was best known for his portrayal of James Bond -- after being the first actor to bring the role to the big screen in 1962's Dr. No, he appeared in a total of seven of the spy thrillers.
As news broke of his death, many celebrities took to social media to honor and pay their respects.
"Sean Connery was a legend, one of the greatest actors of all time," Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote. "He provided endless entertainment for all of us & inspiration for me. I’m not just saying that because he was a bodybuilder who placed in the Mr. Universe contest! He was an icon. My thoughts are with his family."
Viola Davis also tweeted: "RIP to our James Bond icon Sean Connery."
Hugh Jackman also wrote how he grew up idolizing Connery.
See how other celebs and fans are honoring late actor:
