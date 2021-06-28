Sean Lowe isn't watching the Bachelor franchise following Chris Harrison's exit from the show. The former Bachelor's wife, Catherine Giudici, recently revealed that her husband has not been tuning in to Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette after Chris, the franchise's longtime host, exited amid his racism controversy.

"I’m watching it. My husband is kind of boycotting it because of the Chris Harrison stuff, but I’m watching it this season to support the girls," Catherine recently told relationship expert Rori Sassoon at the launch party for the UnFiltered dating app, per Us Weekly. "It’s been interesting. It’s been an interesting season. It’s just the beginning. … I’m excited for Katie."

The couple met on Sean's season of The Bachelor in 2013, and tied the knot the next year. They went on to welcome three kids, Samuel, 4, Isaiah, 3, and Mia, 1.

After Chris' exit was revealed, both Catherine and Sean commented on the TV personality's Instagram post in which he expressed gratitude for his time in Bachelor Nation.

"Love you @chrisbharrison. You have a lot to be proud about. Can't wait to support you in your next endeavors," Catherine wrote, with Sean chiming in, "It will never be the same. Love you buddy."

Chris was with the franchise for nearly two decades, but stepped away as host in February after he defended eventual Bachelor winner Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist actions. Both Chris and Rachael have apologized.

Amid Chris' break from the franchise, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams stepped in to host Katie's season of The Bachelorette. Just before Chris' exit was made permanent, a source told ET that David Spade and other guest hosts will lead the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Shortly after Chris' exit was announced, Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment told ET on behalf of the franchise, "Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey."

As for Michelle Young's upcoming season of The Bachelorette, ET previously reported that there are no decisions yet on who will serve as host.

