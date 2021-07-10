Sean Penn made the Flag Day screening at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday a family affair. The actor posed on the red carpet with both his 30-year-old daughter, Dylan, and his 27-year-old son, Hopper.

Penn, 60, both directed and stars in Flag Day, and his real-life kids appear in the film as his character's children. Penn plays John Vogel, a father who lives a double life as a counterfeiter, bank robber and con man in order to provide for his daughter.

Dylan looked chic at the premiere in a little black dress with an eye-catching belt, while Hopper looked sharp in a black a bow tie and suit. Penn shares Dylan and Hopper with his ex-wife, Robin Wright.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Last August, Penn married 29-year-old actress Leila George. During his appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, he said they had a virtual ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic but that his two children were present. George is the daughter of actor Vincent D'Onofrio and actress Greta Scacchi.

"We did a COVID wedding," Penn shared. "By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way."

Sean Penn Makes Out With Vincent D'Onofrio's 24-Year-Old Daughter -- See the Steamy Pic! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Sean Penn Makes Out With Vincent D'Onofrio's 24-Year-Old Daughter -- See the Steamy Pic!

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate del Castillo Talks El Chapo in 'Red Table Talk: The Estefans'

Sean Penn Details His 'COVID Wedding' to Leila George

Charlize Theron Denies Sean Penn Engagement: 'We Never Moved In'

Related Gallery