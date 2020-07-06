ET MÁS

Sebastian Athie, Disney Channel Latin America Star, Dead at Age 24

Sebastian Athie
EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP via Getty Images

Actor Sebastian Athie has passed away at the age of 24. Disney Channel Latin America confirmed the news in a statement released Sunday.

"Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever,” reads a translation of the statement, written in Spanish. “We regret the departure of Sebastián Athie and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart. We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell."

Athie starred in the network’s Argentine soccer series O11CE, as well as a Mexican drama, La Rosa de Guadalupe.

His cause of death has not been revealed.

Following news of his death, Athie's colleagues paid tribute to his work and life on social media.

"I love you forever, brother," co-star Guido Pennelli captioned a video honoring the young actor.

Another co-star, Paulina Vetrano, also shared a sweet tribute. “It's hard for me to process it,” she captioned a slideshow of images. “I can't say goodbye friend. Apparently this world was not prepared for people as special as you.”

Miro las fotos, los mensajes y no entiendo que te haya tocado a vos! Que impotencia y tristeza siento, como duele, tantos proyectos y las ganas de vivir que transmitias, eras un apasionado de la Vida y te quedaba mucho todavía, porque? Me cuesta procesarlo, no puedo despedirte amigo, aparentemente este mundo no estaba preparado para personas tan especiales como vos.Tu sonrisa, tus consejos, nuestras charlas infinitas,fotos, viajes, canciones y todo lo que nos enseñaste nos va ayudar a salir adelante,y tenemos que salir adelante POR VOS, porque se que te molestaría mucho vernos así,pero que cachetada enorme nos diste amigo, va a ser un proceso largo! Buen viaje Sebichi, no te imaginas lo que te extraño, ya nos volveremos a encontrar! Dejaste una huella enorme que nos va a marcar a todos los pelados y a todos los que te conocen para toda la vida! Sos el hermano que Elegí! Descansa en paz amigo que acá vas a seguir iluminando con tu talento y tu arte para siempre! 💚🙏🏽✨🚀

Athie’s last tweet was a post he retweeted about how sleeping next to a loved one reduces depression.

The news comes on the one-year anniversary of Disney star Cameron Boyce’s tragic death.

