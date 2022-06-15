Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis Fuel Romance Rumors With Night Out in L.A.
Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis are adding fuel to their rumored romance! On Tuesday, the Pam & Tommy actor and the Peaky Blinders actress were spotted getting cozy during dinner in Los Angeles.
An eyewitness tells ET, "Annabelle Wallis and Sebastian Stan had dinner at Mother Wolf in Hollywood on Tuesday night with two older couples and a man. It seemed like a date night for Annabelle and Sebastian and they seemed comfortable and at ease with each other.”
The eyewitness continues, “At different points in the night, Sebastian put his hand on Annabelle's back."
Stan, 39, and Wallis, 37, first fueled speculation when they were spotted at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in May. In a since-deleted version of a photo carousel shared by photographer Myles Hendrik on Instagram, the Marvel actor and The Tudors star were pictured almost sharing a kiss.
In the new version of the pictures, Stan and Wallis do not appear. However, Pattison and his celebrity guests, including his longtime love, Suki Waterhouse, Tessa Thompson, Zoë Kravitz and more appear in the post.
Wallis and Stan have each recently gotten out of high-profile relationships.
In March, ET confirmed that Wallis split from actor Chris Pine. A source said at the time that the Star Trek star and the English actress -- who had been together since 2018 -- "have broken up and haven't been together for a few months." Prior to that, Wallis dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2014-2016.
Stan recently split from Alejandra Onieva, whom he dated since 2020.
