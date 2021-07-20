Sabrina Soto dreams big! The acclaimed interior designer, and star of the new series Secret Celebrity Renovation, knows exactly which stars she'd love to work with to design their lavish homes.

Soto served as a guest co-host on Tuesday's Entertainment Tonight, where she joined Nischelle Turner at The London West Hollywood hotel in Beverly Hills, and the pair dished on their show and some dream collaborations.

Turner -- who is also the host of CBS's Secret Celebrity Renovation-- asked Soto which celebs she would love to design a home for, and she had a fairly immediate answer, which most people could relate to.

"JLo," Soto said, sharing the same appreciation for Jennifer Lopez' renowned style that many have come to adore about the multi-talented entertainer. "Because I love her!"

"And George Clooney," Soto added quickly, with a smile. "Because I love him too!"

On their new show, Turner works with Soto, as well as contractor and television personality Jason Cameron, to help celebrities gift a special person in their live with a stunning home makeover.

The show has thus-far helped Wayne Brady and Anthony Ramos, and on Friday's new episode, the team is helping NBA star Chris Paul give his grandparents their dream home.

It's a rollercoaster of emotions that also showcases Soto's immense design talents -- but one thing that Turner says impressed her the most about working with Soto was her "hustle," and making her life work for her after a financially challenging childhood.

"We went through a really hard financial time in our lives that we didn't even have a place to live," Soto reflected. "I've been working since I was 14, but my mom always told me, 'Even if we have nothing in the bank, you have to be proud of your home.'"

Fans can watch Soto, Turner and Cameron help celebs gift surprise home renovations in new episodes of Secret Celebrity Renovation, which air Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

'Secret Celebrity Renovation': Anthony Ramos Gives Back to His Former Teacher and Mentor This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



